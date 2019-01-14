Tunisia: Chahed to Pay Official Visit to Paris On February 14 (Poivre d'Arvor)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed will pay an official visit to Paris on February 14, said French Ambassador Olivier Poivre d'Arvor at a New Year reception held on Thursday evening at his residence in the presence of Tunisian and foreign media officials.

The Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the Tunisian-French Council of Ministers which will be held as part of the Higher Council of Cooperation set up after the visits by President Emmanuel Macron (January-February 2018) and Prime Minister Édouard Philippe (september 2018).

The meeting will offer the opportunity to assess the implementation of agreements concluded during the visits of President Béji Caid Essebsi in France and his French countrepart in Tunisia.

Poivre d'Arvor also announced the holding on June 24, 2019, in Marseille of the summit of the two shores of the Mediterranean. The project, which saw the light of day in Tunisia, will have culture, economy, education, environment and civil society as central themes. It will bring together politicians, civil society activists and representatives of NGOs from Southern Mediterranean countries (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya) and the northern shore (Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Malta).