Africa: Weather Woes Kill Over 20 in Southern Africa

Maputo — MORE than 20 people have been killed following violent storms and flash flooding in three countries most vulnerable to harsh weather patterns in Southern Africa in recent days.

Mozambique is the worst affected, with at least 18 people dead after lightning strikes and river flooding in different parts of the Niassa and Zambezia provinces.

Other fatalities were a result of people swept away after attempting to cross swollen rivers.

At least four people have also died in flooding in the northeastern Muchinga Province in Zambia.

The heavy rains caused the Luangwa River to overflow. It is one of the four biggest rivers in the country.

Subsequent flooding has destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges in affected areas.

Zambia's Meteorological Department has projected widespread rainfall activities across the country

No less than two people have meanwhile died following flash floods in central Malawi.

Preliminary reports indicate that a total of 179 households or more than 980 people, have been affected.

"We thank God that flooding happened during the day. The situation would have been worse if it flooded during the night," said Malawi Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi.

The inclement weather in the region is linked to the El Nino phenomenon.