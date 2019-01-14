South Africa: Eleven-Year-Old Left Seriously Injured in Collision

Vanderbijlpark — An eleven-year-old boy was left seriously injured this evening when he was knocked over by a light motor vehicle on Van Schalkwyk Road in Vanderbijlpark.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 19h10 to find the boy lying on the side of the road next to the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the boy and found that he was in a serious condition, having sustained numerous injuries.

Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilise his vital signs. Once stable, the boy was transported to Sebokeng Provincial Hospital for further care.

This incident was reported to the local authorities.