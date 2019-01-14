Zimbabwe: Trio Steals From Mupfumira

A Chinhoyi man will serve three months behind bars after he was convicted of stealing a heavy-duty diesel generator belonging to Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira.

Blessed Kativhu (27) of Sikona Farm was arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Amanda Chibanda facing charges of stealing a Kippor 6500 e5 diesel generator at Highbury Plot 10, known as Mupfumira Estates.

Kativhu. who is employed by Best Group Construction of Msasa, Harare. was staying at the farm's guest house when he connived with Tinashe Chingwende and one Kizito, who are still at large, to steal the generator.

The trio sold the generator to one Mwangano of 13583 Gunhill Extension, Chinhoyi, who runs an ice cream inn bar at the main bus terminus. Mangwano had negotiated to buy the stolen property for $2 000 and paid half of the amount through EcoCash.

The matter came to light after Mateu Changadeya, a manager at the farm, discovered that the generator was missing and reported the matter to the police who instituted investigations which led the ice cream bar, following a tip-off.

Mwangano implicated Kativhu who also in turn implicated Chingwende and Kizito. Kativhu was ordered to pay a $200 fine or spend three months behind bars.

Lameck Magwenzi appeared for the state.