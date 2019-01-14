Our operational endeavours to address gang violence in this province resulted in four firearms being seized last night in Elsies River. Members of our Tactical Response Team responded to a shooting incident in Avonwood, Elsies River and restored the tranquillity with their presence. The area was searched in an attempt to apprehend those responsible for firing the gunshots. Although no one was arrested, our search recovered four firearms comprising four pistols and a revolver, as well as an assortment of ammunition. We will continue our efforts in the gang affected areas to root out the phenomena of violence and the stronghold that gang members believe they have.
South Africa: Four Firearms Seized Following a Shooting Incident in Elsies River
South Africa
