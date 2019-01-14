Eager to protect the community in Manenberg against armed criminals, members of SAPS conducted search operations last night in Heideveld. These searches led to the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect who was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver and five rounds of ammunition. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Athlone.
South Africa: Suspect Arrested With an Unlicensed Firearm in Heideveld
South Africa
