13 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested With an Unlicensed Firearm in Heideveld

Eager to protect the community in Manenberg against armed criminals, members of SAPS conducted search operations last night in Heideveld. These searches led to the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect who was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver and five rounds of ammunition. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Athlone.

