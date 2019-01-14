11 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Commercial Maritime Line Between Zarzis Port and Marina Di Carrara to Be Launched By Late January

Tunis/Tunisia — A regular shipping line for the transport of goods between the port of Zarzis and the Italian port of Marina di Carrara will be launched on 24 January.

An information day was organised on Thursday at the commercial port of Zarzis for investors, exporters and business leaders to shed light on this line.

The new maritime link is a continuation of the experience of regular services between the Italian ports of Marina di Carrara and Cagliari, on the one hand, and the ports of Sousse, Zarzis and Sfax, which carry over 200 thousand tonnes of goods.

According to the participants in this day, these direct trade lines between Italy and the ports of Central and Southern Tunisia serve as a catalyst for these regions and provide very important logistical and economic advantages so that they generate very significant commercial activity and reduce call times and therefore transport costs.

