South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Property

Today at about 10:15, Mount Road members arrested two males and detained them on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. It is alleged that members were patrolling in Middel Avenue in North End when they noticed the men exiting an alleged drug post. When they noticed the police vehicle, they became hesitant. Members stopped them and on searching their bag, toiletries and household medication (Citro Soda, Gaviscon and digestive medication) were found inside. They could not afford a reasonable explanation from where they got these items nor could they produce a receipt. Both aged, 25 and 28 years were detained at SAPS Mount Road. The estimated value of the goods is R1500. They are expected to appear in court soon.