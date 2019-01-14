South Africa: Police Arrested 23 Churchgoers for Public Violence

press release

The Police in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane have arrested 23 members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) aged between 14 and 23 for various offences including public violence.

The arrests emanate from the incident of public violence which took place on Saturday, 12 January 2019 at about 15:00 at Danisani village in the Mapela area.

It is alleged that two rival groups of the church had an altercation during a church service where other members went on the rampage and started assaulting several people and damaged vehicles which were parked within the church premises.

The police were summoned to the scene, reacted swiftly and arrested 23 suspects for public violence, assault GBH, assault common and malicious damage to property. During the arrest, the police confiscated more than 20 petrol bombs, one knife, 4 big sticks and 05 litre container.

Two church members were taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The suspects will appear before the Mokerong Magistrates' Court tomorrow on 14 January 2019. The Police investigations are still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned the violent behavior of these congregants. "We urge religious groups and all community members to settle their differences in a peaceful and legal manner rather than indulging in acts of violence", concluded General Ledwaba.