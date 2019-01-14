Angola: Governor Promises Support for Border Police

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, said last Friday in the commune of Luvo, 60 kilometers north of the city of Mbanza Kongo, that his office will improve the working conditions of the police along the border.

Speaking to journalists, at the end of a visit to the Nkama Nguvu and Luvo land border posts assigned to the 3rd Border Police Unit (PFG), the governor said that the support will be limited to the provision of zinc plate for the construction of barracks, as well as the rehabilitation of the access roads to the border posts.

Pedro Makita Júlia, considered the current state of about 12 kilometers of road between the locality of Dobó and border landmarks 16 and 17 in the municipality of Luvo, which covers an extension of 11 kilometers of border is a desolate one.

"We will strive to improve the working conditions of these troops whose mission is to ensure the inviolability of our borders," said the governor.

The head of the border post of Nkama Nguvu, Deputy Inspector Quintas Abrantes Manuel, considered as stable the operational situation in the perimeter under their jurisdiction.