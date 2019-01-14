South Africa: Two Male Suspects Arrested

press release

During routine patrols, Beacon Bay Crime Prevention members noticed a young male selling dagga in Nompumelelo. They approached both the buyer and seller and both fled. The members managed to arrest the seller. He then informed the members that he was selling for someone else and led them to the house.

The house was then searched and the large quantity of dagga and an undisclosed amount of money was found. The second suspect was then arrested. Both were charged for dealing in dagga.

The following were confiscated: 11 bompies of dagga to the street value of R110 and 55 bompies and +-50kg dagga to the estimated street value of R5 550 was confiscated. The suspects are 17 and 36-years of age and they will appear in the East London Magistrates' Court on 14 January 2019.