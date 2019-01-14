Ghana: Tema Port Marketing, Public Affairs Manager Murdered By Unknown Assailants

Tema — The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port, Mrs Josephine Asante was on Saturday night stabbed to death in her home at EMEFS Hill View, near Afienya.

Mrs Asante was believed to have been attacked by someone who tracked her while she was returning from a senior staff party held at the company's club house in Community 6, Tema.

The assailant after stabbing her in the room, locked it up, removed the bunch of keys and threw it on the compound.

The body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood was discovered by her child on Sunday morning, when he opened the doors.

This was after he waited for her to come to wake him up to prepare for church service as usual, but she never turned up.

Several knocks on her door elicited no response but the son accidentally discovered the bunch of keys after a while and on opening the door saw his mother's body lying in a pool of blood.

He raised an alarm which drew scores of neighbours including co-workers to the scene.

A source close to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority said though the deceased had her laptop computer, phones, jewellery and other items in the room the attacker did not steal any of them.

When contacted the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Johnson Oyiri-Akrofi confirmed the incident and said police had conveyed the body to the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

He said investigations into the incident had commenced but no suspect had been apprehended yet.