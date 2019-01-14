Ghana: 22 Arrested for Dumping Refuse On Madina-Adenta Highway

Officials of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region have arrested 22 people including two employees of Zoomlion for dumping refuse on the Madina Adenta highway.

In an exercise conducted by a taskforce of the assembly, in collaboration with the Madina Divisional Police between 8p.m. on Wednesday and 4a.m. on Thursday, the 22 culprits were arrested.

It followed the detection that some residents refused to patronise the services of the private refuse collectors but rather keep the refuse in sacks and dump them on the road late in the evenings.

Each of the culprits would have to pay a fine of GH¢450 or in default face court action.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Charles Ashalley Djane, explained that the Public Health Act, assembly bye-laws and the Local Governance Act which mandated assemblies to arrest and prosecute people for indiscriminate disposal and burning of refuse, would be strictly enforced to bring sanity to the area.

He said the assembly spent over GH₵600 for two trips per day to the dump sites, a situation he explained, had become a bother to the assembly as the amount used could be channelled into other productive ventures.

The arrest, Mr. Djane stated would serve as deterrent to others and cautioned those who refused to patronise the private refuse collectors to rethink their decision or have themselves to blame.

He indicated that the exercise would be sustained to ensure that indiscriminate dumping was stopped in the area.

The MCD commended the police for the support during the exercise and assured that the sanitation taskforce would be adequately resourced to enable them to effectively deliver on their mandate.

"We are very grateful to the police and wish to assure law abiding residents that everything possible would be done to enable them go about their socio-economic activities without hindrance."