Angola: Head of State Arrives in United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, this Sunday to attend an International Summit on Sustainable Development, at the invitation of local authorities.

The Angolan Head of State will participate, as a guest of honor, at the ceremony to deliver the Zayed Prize for Sustainability in Abou Dhabi.

According to the agenda, João Lourenço will attend, on the same day, the official opening ceremony of Sustainability Week.

On Tuesday, the Angolan President will speak at the summit entitled "The Future of Africa", an initiative of the Abou Dhabi authorities, to discuss the development of the African continent.

The International Summit on Sustainable Development will run until 19 January under the motto "Industry Convergence: Accelerating Sustainable Development".

The event is organized by Masdar, Sustainable Development Holding of Abu Dhabi.

The summit will be attended by world leaders in public policy and with investors who will discuss and seek solutions to the challenges of the energy sector.

Exhibitors will include companies from Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, the United States, South Africa, North Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Canada and Colombia.

On the sidelines of the event, the World Water Summit is being held on the use of water resources in arid regions and the challenges of waste management in the Middle East.

The 4th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency and the Conference on Jobs in Renewable Energy are also scheduled.

The organizers expect to receive about 30.000 visitors from the energy and environment areas, in the sample that should have 800 exhibitors from 40 countries and 250 speakers.

The Republic of Angola opened in 2004 its first diplomatic representation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a consulate general. Four years later it turned into an embassy.

Angola and the United Arab Emirates are members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and signed two agreements in June 2015, one of economic and technical cooperation and one of creation of the Joint Commission between States.

The two countries cooperate in the areas of oil, gas, agriculture, among others.