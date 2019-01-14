Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Tumble At Zesco

Zesco United on Sunday beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in an electrifying COSAFA derby to take a valuable lead in the first leg of their Total 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Both sides didn't disappoint with end -to-end action from start to finish in which Zesco scored all the goals while Chiefs commanded possession led by Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama.

A Jesse Were brace and one goal from Lazarus Kambole handed the Zambian club the victory while Billiat netted the South African sides' lone goal.

Zesco enjoyed the lion's share of the chances in the opening 30 minutes starting where Lazarus Kambole's 12th minute attempt was gathered by Chiefs and Namibia goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

John Chingandu them miscued his 15th minute shoot a minute after Willard Katsande had headed wide for Chiefs.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute when Kambole whipped in a fine pass from Rahim Osumanu.

Zesco then extended their lead five minutes later from the penalty spot after Were was fouled by Teenage Radabe and the Kenyan dusted himself off to slot in the ball.

But Chiefs cut the gap in the 43rd minute when Billiat beat three Zesco defenders to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Jacob Banda to see the two sides go 2-1 into the break.

Chiefs returned from halftime with their tails high and in the 49th minute, Daniel Cardoso watched in disbelief as Banda parried his close -range effort.

But Zesco shrugged off the Chiefs rally and Were added the third when he poke-in a clever pass from Kambole.

Chiefs then felt hard done by in the 68th minute when the lively Billiat saw his goal disallowed for offside.

However, from then on, it was the Khama Billiat show who repeatedly asked questions of Zesco's defending but was foiled on the final mile by Banda with shutouts in the 80th and 82nd minutes including one in time-added-on.

Chiefs must now beat Zesco 2-0 in the final leg is set for January 20 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to overturn the away loss in Zambia and go through to the league stage that kicks off on February 1.