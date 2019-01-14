13 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Norte - Dundo Museum Retrieves Missing Pieces

By Sónia Ferry

Dundo — Eight pieces that were missing at the Dundo Museum were delivered on Saturday in this city by the Ministry of Culture, in the context of the rescue of the museological collection existing outside Angola.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture, who delivered the sculptures, said that the ceremony was part of the celebration of National Culture Day, marked on 8 January.

The official praised the Sindika Dokolo Foundation, one of the social partners of the institution, for the recovery of the collection that arrived in the country last November, as a result of a rescue program of the artifacts scattered throughout the country and abroad.

Among the sculptures, all of cokwe origin, is the Ngundja (chair of the throne, in miniature).

The Dundo Regional Museum is 83 years old.

