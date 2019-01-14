South Africa: One Fatally Injured in an Accident

press release

Centane Police are investigating a culpable homicide case following a motor vehicle accident that resulted to the death of a male passenger. It is alleged that a bakkie that was driven at Nontshinga Village, Centane was involved in an accident on Saturday 12 January 2019 at about 21:00.

There was no other vehicle or stray animal when the accident occurred. A 29-year-old man who was a passenger was fatally injured. The driver of the bakkie whose age has not yet been confirmed was injured and rushed to Butterworth hospital. The cause of the accident is not known.

The identity of the deceased is still being as some of his relatives are still being informed of his death.