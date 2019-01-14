13 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Bethelsdorp Task Team Confiscate Firearm

press release

Today at about 11:00, Bethelsdorp Task Team members were patrolling one of the hotspot areas in Kleinskool in Bethelsdorp when they spotted a suspicious looking male sitting in Ceretonia Street. When he spotted the police vehicle, he got up and started running. As he ran he threw a firearm in the yard of one of the houses. A 9mm pistol was recovered. The firearm was reported stolen in the Swartskop area in October 2010. Suspect managed to evade arrest. An enquiry docket was opened.

