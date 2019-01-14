Sudan: General Union of Sudanese Students Calls for Self-Restraint

Khartoum — The General Union of Sudanese Students (GUSS) has called for taking legal action and probe over shooting during the recent demonstrations that left a number of persons dead and injured, calling for exercising self-restraint and dealing with wisdom with all issues and demands.

The GUSS Chairman , Engineer Ammar Ala-Eddin asserted in a statement to SUNA importance of averting bloodletting among the Sudanese people , calling for taking legal action and bringing all those involved to justice.

Engineer Ala-Eddin called for importance of preservation of security and stability of the homeland and that the homeland is a "red line".

He disclosed that vandalism and insecurity would only serve anti-Sudan agenda , noting that power should be sought through ballot box and democratic practice.

The GUSS Chairman affirmed the students keenness to work for progress of the homeland , defend its gains and boost the economy by programs and productive projects.

He called the government of national accord to take genuine measures with regard to people living and provision of decent life, referring to efforts to be made by the Union on provision of support to students.