Sudan: Bakri Directs Youth Council to Complete Implementation of Youth Strategy

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has directed the Higher Council for Youth and Sports to exert more efforts to complete implementation of the national youth strategy.

This came during meeting in the Republican Palace Sunday with the Chairman of the Higher Council for Youth and Sports , Ambassador Mua'awia Osman Khalid, who stated that the First Vice - President called for determination of priorities and executive programs of the strategy and needs of youth and youths participation in all aspects of life.

Ambassador Mua'awia said that the First Vice - President gave a directive for boosting the sporting activity with its all its forms and completion of the sport projects, top of which are "Sudan Sport City" and " Sudan Youth City".

He added that the First Vice - President also gave directive for increasing of youth centers at level of Khartoum State and other states of the country in coordination with ministries of youth and sport in the States.