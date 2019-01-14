Sudan: Dr. Faisal Affirms State Support to Animal Resources Projects

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr.Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, has affirmed the great role of the animal resources in supporting the national economy and providing foreign currency.

During his meeting Sunday at the Republican Palace with the Minister of Animal Wealth and Fisheries, Adam Ahmed Abdul-Karim, the Assistant of the President has affirmed the state keenness to support implementation of the ministry's plans and programs.

The minister urged local and foreign investors to increase their investments in the field of livestock for the great advantage enjoyed by Sudan in this regard.