13 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Faisal Affirms State Support to Animal Resources Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr.Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, has affirmed the great role of the animal resources in supporting the national economy and providing foreign currency.

During his meeting Sunday at the Republican Palace with the Minister of Animal Wealth and Fisheries, Adam Ahmed Abdul-Karim, the Assistant of the President has affirmed the state keenness to support implementation of the ministry's plans and programs.

The minister urged local and foreign investors to increase their investments in the field of livestock for the great advantage enjoyed by Sudan in this regard.

Sudan

Mo Ibrahim Foundation Warns Sudan Against Crackdown On Protesters

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has challenged the Sudan government to respect human rights and allow free press access in the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.