Sudan: Public Persecution - Investigations Into Death Reports Are Going On

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution affirmed that investigations into death reports during recent events in a number of states of the Country are going on.

Amir Mohamed Ibrahim , Head of a public prosecution and Chairman of the High Investigation Committee on recent events , explained at Press Forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Saturday evening that the bodies have been dissected and the committee has received the postmortem examiniation report , indicating that they have interrogated , both , the relatives of the deceased and the forensic doctors who performed the autopsy.

Amir said that the Public Persecution pays much attention to this file, in accordance with the principle of justice and the rule of law, indicating that the number of injured people in the capital was 9, some of them are still receiving treatment in hospitals and 3 were deaths , 7 injured and 5 damage reports in Omdurman.

He said he had given directive for speeding up investigations of reports of death and damage of public and private properties as well as determining the cost of damages.