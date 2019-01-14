Sudan: Faisal Informed On Overall Situation in East Darfur State

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was briefed on overall security, political and economic situations as well as the people's living in East Darfur State.

He was reassured during meeting at the Republican Palace Sunday with Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer, on the security and stability in the state.

Anas Omer said in a press statement following the meeting that he presented a full briefing on progress of organizational building of the National Congress Party in the state. indicating that he extended an invitation to the Assistant of the President to visit the state to stand on level of the party's organizational building and implementation of development projects in East Darfur State.