Sudan: Khartoum Wali Meets Belarussian Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State Lt. Gen. (Police) Hashim Othman al-Hussein met on Sunday with The Belarusian Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Alex Gedanuk. This was for the implementation of a number of agreements related to the supply of construction and building equipment by the Belarussian Amacador Company, which is working in various construction, building, hygiene and other activities, in the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and a number of officials in the state of Khartoum. The Lt. Gen. al-Hussein welcomed the visit, expressing his readiness to complete what was agreed upon between the two sides. It is worth mentioning that the recent visit of the President of the Republic to Belarus had witnessed the signing of a number of agreements.