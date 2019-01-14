Sudan: Kibir Affirms State Support to Development in West Kordofan

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, Sunday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Ahmed Ajabal-Fiya, and affirmed the state keenness to boost the implementation of development projects in West Kordofan State, especially with regard to the issues of social development.

Kibir has affirmed the Presidency commitment to implement outcome of the recent visit of the Vice - President of the Republic to West Kordofan.

The Wali of West Kordofan said in a press statement that a matrix was formed to implement outcome of the visit of the Vice - President to the state.