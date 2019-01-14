Sudan: Ministry of Electricity Supports Jabrat-a-Sheikh With Solar Energy

Khartoum — The Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity has affirmed the implementation of a number of water harvesting projects and alternative and renewable energies in Jabrat-a-Sheikh Locality in North Kordofan State in support of exports and enhancing the capacity of animal resources producers to expand production of export meat. This came during the meeting of the State Minister at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Ibrahim Hamad Ali et-Tom with the Commissioner of Jabrat-a-Sheikh Locality al-Sharif el-Fadil, pointing out that the availability of water and energy in the production areas contributes to supporting exports and strengthening the production structure, referring to the government support through the program and performance budget in this year, announcing that he will pay a visit to the locality on the January 24 to inspect some development projects being implemented there. For his part, the Commissioner of Jabrat-a-Sheikh Locality said that the continental road linking the Western and Central Sudan with the neighboring countries give locality a comparative advantage for the large agricultural and animal production, pointing to the establishment of modern slaughterhouses and tanneries to raise the value added of animal resources. Al-Fadil praised the efforts of the Dam Implementation Unit for the construction of 50 wells in Jabrat-a-Sheikh and other 50 wells in the Sudri Locality within the framework of the implementation of water harvesting programs.