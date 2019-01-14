10 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Informed On Situation in East Darfur State

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday received at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer, and reviewed the situation in the state and implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic for implementing major projects in the state in the year 2019.

The First Vice - President has directed the state's Wali (governor) to work for alleviating the people suffering by providing the strategic commodities and guaranteeing their flow.

The Wali (governor) said that all the localities in the state is enjoying full stability and did not witness shortage in any basic commodity.

