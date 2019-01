Luanda — Petro de Luanda drew a goal last Saturday in Bamako against the Stade Malien in the first leg of the last qualifying round of the Confederation Cup soccer match.

Ali Sylla scored first for the Malians in the 23rd minute, but Petro striker Vá still in the first half, tied the game.

The second leg game is scheduled for January 19th at 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda.