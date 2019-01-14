South Africa: Latitude for Expropriation Without Compensation Is Already Underway

analysis

The drive over the past year towards empowering the government to seize private property through a policy of expropriation without compensation represents one of the most important developments in South Africa since 1994. It touches on the country's prospects for prosperity and - with a constitutional amendment to the Bill of Rights in the works - on our constitutional order as well. It's a big issue. But it is the nature of big issues that they often ultimately comprise, and are reflected in, a teeming multitude of little issues. So it is with expropriation without compensation, and it is time to give serious consideration to what this could imply for millions of ordinary people.

Although many - perhaps most - ordinary South Africans are unaware of it, a major stride has already been taken towards a regime of expropriation without compensation-style latitude for the government.

At the end of November 2018, while the country was preoccupied with the debate around whether or not the Bill of Rights should be amended, a set of regulations was gazetted under the Property Valuation Act of 2014. These laid out the formula to be followed for determining compensation payable when a property is targeted...