13 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Sport Fishing - Angola Wants to Reclaim World Title in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola intends to reclaim the world championship title from sport fishing to deep-sea trolling, lost to Germany, in the competition that takes place from 09 to 16 February, in the South African city of Sodwana Bay.

This was said to Angop Saturday by Coach Horácio Pina, adding that the four titles taken (2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017), in a total of six entries, push the team to redouble efforts to preserve the prestige achieved in this event, which for financial reasons prevented them from participating in 2018.

Coach Pina summoned six fishermen with participation in the world championships, which will help the country, fight the favoritism of the South Africans and repeat the deed of 2008, while aiming to recover the trophy lost in 2018.

Angola

Governor Promises Support for Border Police

The provincial governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, said last Friday in the commune of Luvo, 60… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.