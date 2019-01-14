Africa: Sport Fishing - Angola Wants to Reclaim World Title in South Africa

Luanda — Angola intends to reclaim the world championship title from sport fishing to deep-sea trolling, lost to Germany, in the competition that takes place from 09 to 16 February, in the South African city of Sodwana Bay.

This was said to Angop Saturday by Coach Horácio Pina, adding that the four titles taken (2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017), in a total of six entries, push the team to redouble efforts to preserve the prestige achieved in this event, which for financial reasons prevented them from participating in 2018.

Coach Pina summoned six fishermen with participation in the world championships, which will help the country, fight the favoritism of the South Africans and repeat the deed of 2008, while aiming to recover the trophy lost in 2018.