Tunisia: 5th Congress of Ustma Will Be Held On February 8, 2019 in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — The General Secretariat of the Council of the Arab Maghreb Trade Union of Workers (French:USTMA) decided at a meeting held on Friday in Tunis to organise the 5th Congress of the union next February 8 in Tunis.

USTMA Secretary General Abdessalem Jerad stressed the importance of this congress, which is being held at a difficult time, marked in particular by the increase in terrorist threats in the region, hence the need, he said, for a powerful North African trade union organisation.

The trade union movement remains, he added, a fundamental pillar of common Maghreb action within the framework of respect for international conventions and the consecration of trade union ethics to unify the ranks.

For his part, Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Nourredine Taboubi, said that the next USTMA Congress was a historical event given the difficulties experienced after the Arab revolutions.

The choice of February 8 for the holding of this congress, he said, is symbolic, recalling, in this regard, the events of February 8, 1958 when the Tunisian and Algerian peoples saw their blood mixed following the bombardment of the Tunisian village of Sakiet Sidi Youssef, on the border with Algeria.

This congress, he added, will provide an opportunity to reflect on the creation of a common Maghreb market and to encourage politicians to make the Arab Maghreb a model to follow in the interest of the peoples of the region.

Referring to the situation in Tunisia, Taboubi said that the general strike scheduled for 17 January in the public sector and the civil service is not an end in itself but a means to defend workers' rights.

For his part, Secretary General of the Algerian Workers' Union, Abdelmajid Sidi Said, expressed his full solidarity with the UGTT in his activism to achieve the legitimate demands of the workers, affirming that the USTMA Congress will boost trade union action in the Maghreb.

For his part, Secretary General of the Moroccan Labour Union, Miloudi Mkharek, said that the next Congress will allow the union to regain its place as an active force in the defence of the Maghreb working class.