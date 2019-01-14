Tunisia Among Top 50, One of Most Fascinating Tourist Destinations, for 2019, According to Newyork Times Travel Guide

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is among the top 50 best tourist destinations to visit in 2019, according to the travel guide "TravelandLeisure.com", published by the American magazine, New York Times, which highlights the most fascinating destinations in the World.

According to this guide, «the 2015 terrorist attack dealt a serious blow to Tunisia's tourism industry, but with the recent arrival of luxury hotel brands, visitors are slowly but surely coming back to this alluring North African country.

It mentions Tunisia is on the same list as the Adirondack Mountains in New York, Alberta in Canada, Alsace in France and also Turkey.

The guide refers to the "Four Seasons" Hotel in Tunis with "its sprawling, Roman-inspired spa, whose tranquil pools and fragrant gardens are meant to evoke the city's historic medina.

The city of Tozeur is also mentioned in this guide through the forthcoming Anantara Tozeur Resort, described as an intimate desert retreat in the country's remote southwest corridor, it smaller but no less luxurious"... The guests will be able to explore the Sahara on camelback and dine in a tented camp (kitted out with poufs and threadbare rugs, no less!) under the stars. The guide also speaks of the Six Senses Gammarth.

"Freedom is what makes Tunis unique. Eight years after the start of the Arab spring, Tunis is the only Arab capital with real freedom of expression, not to mention the peaceful alternation of power. But the city is full of many other charms, including the ruins of the ancient city of Carthage, whose elephants in Hannibal had threatened Rome," wrote New York Times journalist and correspondent David D David D. Kirkpatrick.