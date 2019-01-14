Ghana: Chief Donates Land for Construction of Tuna Girls Model School

The Vaglikore of Tuna, Jara Dachrigu Mengu II, has donated a 100-acre piece of land along the Tuna-Wa road for the construction of a girls model school to serve the Tuna Community and its neighbourhoods.

The Tuna Girls Model School, established in 2016 at the initiative of the Vaglikori, is temporally accommodated at the Tuna St. Johns Junior High School as efforts are being made to construct a permanent facility.

The School, which currently has 28 girls, was established to address the high rate of dropout of girls from junior high schools in the Tuna Community.

It is estimated that less than 30 per cent of girls in the area progress to senior high schools due to poor performance or early pregnancy.

Those who complete the senior high schools have very little chances of progressing to universities and other tertiary institutions, according to opinion leaders in the community.

The model school is to help develop science and technology, an area in which the entire Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District lags behind.

Presenting the land to the management and board of the school, the Vaglikori admonished them to make good use of it and prepare a long-term development plan to transform it into a higher tertiary institution in future.

He called on the Sawla-Kalba-Tuna District Assembly to assist the School authorities to prepare a proper lease of the land to prevent any form of encroachment.

The Chief also called upon the Ghana Education Service and other local and international development agencies to go to the aid of the School with highly qualified science teachers and the necessary laboratory and ICT equipment.

He encouraged the pupils to take their studies seriously to become worthy models for other girls in their communities.

Known in private life as Mr Moses Dachariga Mengu, the Chief started his education in the same facility in Tuna in 1952 and has risen to become a renowned international researcher.

For over 20 years he served as the Secretary-General of the World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organisations (WAITRO), with membership in over 85 countries.

He is currently a Senior Project Leader at the Danish Technological Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark.