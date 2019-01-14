Ghana: Yaa-Naa Andani's Funeral Underway ... in Yendi As Peace Returns to Dagbon

Yendi — Calm has returned to Yendi and the funeral of the late overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani started yesterday with the shaving of the hairs of his children, grandchildren and widows who have returned to the town.

The shaving of their heads signal the official and traditional commencement of the final funeral rites.

The commencement of the funeral, originally to begin on Friday suffered a setback when fighting broke out in the community over a misunderstanding.

One of the spokesmen of the Andani youth, Mr Basharu Dabali told the Ghanaian Times that the eldest son the late overlord Kampaku-Yana Abdulai Yakubu began the process followed by others.

Earlier, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Committee of Eminent Chiefs mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis had announced that the final funeral rites of the late overlord Dagbon Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani would continue as planned in spite of skirmishes on Thursday and Friday.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Committee of Eminent Chiefs indicating that the Andani family would go ahead with performance of the late Yaa-Naa's funeral.

"This is to inform the general public that as part of the peace process towards the final resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis, the Committee of Eminent Chiefs chaired by His Majesty Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu, wishes to assure that the final funeral rites of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II, is continuing in accordance with the roadmap," the statement emphasised.

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs added that all necessary security arrangements would be put in place to ensure smooth performance of the funeral.

They also directed the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to intensify security presence in Yendi in order to protect all who would be participating in the funeral of the late chief.

The eminent chiefs committee further appealed to the media and general public to be circumspect in reporting the Dagbon crisis.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu assured the Andani family that security would be beefed up in Yendi and the roads leading to Yendi.

"I assure you that adequate security personnel would be provided throughout the period that the funeral would be performed," he assured.

Mr Asante-Apeatu gave the assurance when he visited Yendi after Friday's sporadic gunshots when the Andanis were about to commence the performance of the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani.

Violence erupted Friday afternoon while the Andanis were about to kick-start the performance of the funeral of the late overlord of Dagbon, Yaa- Naa Yakubu Andani II at the Old Gbewaa Palace.

There was heavy exchange of gunshots in Yendi especially within the vicinity of the Gbewaa Palace on Friday.

The entire central business area of Yendi was thrown into total chaos as people ran helter skelter to escape from the ragged crossfire.

Twenty-two people, including a security person are reportedly injured in the cross-fire, with some on admission at the Yendi Government Hospital.

The police have arrested six people in connection with the disturbances, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Yussif Tanko has said.

The rumpus which led to the death of a number of persons and burning down of several houses and properties said to have been triggered by the announcement of putting the funeral on hold by the elders of the Andani royal family.

The announcement followed the failure of the REGSEC to hand over the keys of certain traditional houses to the Andanis.

They had earlier on demanded the key to the Old Gbewaa palace and vacation of the Boli-lana, Abdulai Mahammudu, from the Mba Dugu house.