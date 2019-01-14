Ghana: Teachers Taken Through Interactive Teaching Methods

Pencils of Promise (POP), an education focused non-governmental organisation (NGO) is engaging 734 teachers, head teachers and circuit supervisors from 78 schools in the Volta Region in interactive teaching methods to enhance quality teaching at the basic level.

The focus of the one-week training is to build the capacity of the teachers on how to handle pupils, especially those in kindergarten and make teaching and learning appealing.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, POP, said the NGO believed that quality education could be achieved if there were quality teachers in the classroom with skills in handling different types of learners, hence the decision to organise the regular workshops for the teachers before school reopened.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education said it was imperative for teachers to have a continuous in-service training because "professional training or qualification in a college of education or university is not enough to enable us achieve the teacher quality or competency we desire".

She said the nation's quest to educate children to acquire literacy and numeracy skills for holistic development and to sustain the future of the country required teacher competency.

Madam Amafuga said though myriad reasons could be attributed to why quality education delivery remained a great challenge in the country, the most serious one was the inability of children to read and understand at the basic level.

The Director said attainment of success in education had become one area that attracted the attention of many leaders in the world because education had been discovered to be the main driving force that could help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She advised the teachers to ensure that they discharged their duties effectively and put what they learnt to good use.

The participating schools were given books and other teaching and learning materials.