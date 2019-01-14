Ghana: Rally Behind Govt's Vision of Ghana Beyond Aid - President

President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the government's vision of building a nation free from aid.

He said the dream of a Ghana Beyond Aid required the support of all Ghanaians and a change in mentality for all Ghanaians to believe that the dream was possible.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks in an address read on his behalf by Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the 16th annual thanksgiving anniversary ceremony of First Sky Group in Accra yesterday.

The event which was to show appreciation to God for His protection throughout the years was on the theme "For Thou oh Lord, Our Shield and Glory,' Psalm 3:3.

Present were former President Jerry John Rawlings, Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Ministers of state, and members of Parliament who were thrilled with music from the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Harmonious Chorale.

President Akufo-Addo commended First Sky Group, a wholly owned Ghanaian holding company, for its contribution to the development of the country, especially through its corporate social responsibility activities.

He said institutions such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Assemblies of God Church were beneficiaries of the company's corporate responsibility activities.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the company was the first to donate toward the National Cathedral project when it was announced in March last year.

The Assistant General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Reverend Dr Paul Dsane in a sermon titled "The troubles and triumphs of lives" stressed the need for Christians to be thankful to God for His mercies and blessings especially for Ghana.

He said the safest way for one to be successful in life was to be in the will of God, adding "If God be on your side, nothing would be against you."

Rev. Dsane said God had the destiny of mankind in His hands, adding that the Lord would make you prosper if you trust in him.

The Chief Executive Officer of First Sky Group, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse in his remarks said the occasion was to help them render gratitude to God for seeing them through over the years.

He said as part of their corporate social responsibility, the Group had supported several churches including 30 each in Volta and Eastern regions to spread the word of God.

Mr Kutortse said the Group had been supporting the treatment of patients with kidney failure for free at the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

"For the past two years a total of GH¢10,000,000 has been spent on the project," he added.

He said the First Sky Group was collaborating with Korle Bu Hospital to bring a team of specialists from Birmingham UK to Ghana to carry out kidney transplant for a number of patients.

On his part President Rawlings queried the number of CEOs who could openly proclaim they were clean from corruption.

He said, "If we do away with corruption as a country, Ghana would be the best on the continent".

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin commended Mr Kutorste for his remarkable achievements over the years and urged him to keep on with the good work in the country and beyond.

As part of the programme, the company donated an amount of one million Ghana cedis to the National Road Safety Commission, to help in the fight against road accidents in the country.