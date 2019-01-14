Ghana: Four Die in Auto Crash On Tema-Aflao Road

Four persons made up of two male drivers and two female passengers died on Friday, when the vehicles on which they were travelling collided at Bundase on the Tema-Aflao road.

The ancident happened at about 3a.m. when one of the drivers was alleged to have fallen asleep while driving.

The bodies have been recovered from the mangled vehicles and deposited at the Tema General Hospital for autopsy while investigations continue.

The Regional Commander for the Tema Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu-Bempah, confirmed to the Ghanaian Times, here in Tema.

He said the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number GW6902-15, Paul Zate was travelling from Aflao to Accra, loaded with quantities of tomatoes and okro with two females on board.

The police said another Mercedes Benz container vehicle with registration number GT4287A loaded with assorted goods and three females on board and driven by Jonas Abbey, was heading from Accra to Aflao.

Chief Supt. Owusu-Bempah, said, on reaching the Bundase stretch of the Tema-Aflao about 900meters away from Tsopoli, it was alleged the driver of the Sprinter bus identified as Zate fell asleep.

He said in the process Zate allegedly veered off its lane and collided with the Mercedes Benz container vehicle on its lane, causing damage to both vehicles.

The two drivers including two of the passengers on board the container got trapped in the respective vehicles and died, he added.

The Tema Regional MTTU Police Commander said the Ghana National Fire Service and the police teamed up to clear the accident scene.