Mozambique: President Ramaphosa in Mozambique for Bilateral Talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to travel to Mozambique on Monday for a working visit and bilateral talks with his counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi.

The two Presidents are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest, the Presidency said on Monday.

The talks between the two neighbouring countries are a continuation of cordial high-level engagements which stem out of President Ramaphosa's initiation to solidify the excellent bilateral relations which date back to the liberation struggle.

As such, Mozambique was among the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries that President Ramaphosa visited soon after he assumed the presidency in 2018.

"South Africa and Mozambique enjoy very good economic, political and cultural relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid," the high office said.

Since then, the relations between the two countries have expanded to various areas, including agriculture, arts and culture, trade and investment, energy, mining, banking, telecommunication, defence and security, water, environment, transport, immigration, as well as science and technology.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba during the visit.