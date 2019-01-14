Zimbabwe: Duo Nabbed in Foiled Stand Sale Using Fake Documents

Two suspected fraudsters were Friday hauled before the courts on charges of duping an unsuspecting Harare homeseeker into paying a deposit for a residential stand which infact belonged to a Zimbabwean based abroad.

Macdonald Bvopfo (41) and his accomplice Christine Raza were nabbed with forged identity documents of the stand's owner, Mildred Ntombizodwa Marare after a trap was set.

They were hauled before Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba who remanded them in custody to Monday for bail application.

Prosecuting, Sebastian Mutizirwa said on December 19, 2018, the woman who was meant to buy the property had seen an advert of a stand which was for sale in a local daily.

The stand was in Harare's Zimre Park suburb and was being sold for $12 000.

The unsuspecting homeseeker got interested and contacted the two, not knowing they were imposters, the court heard.

It is further alleged Raza misrepresented that she was an official at Zambezi River Authority and that she was Marare, the registered owner of the property who resides in the UK.

Negotiations started and the trio settled for $11 500.

Court heard the deal was to be finalised after the Christmas holidays.

It is also alleged Bvopfo and Raza asked the woman to pay $300 as deposit, which the latter did via Ecocash.

Early this year, the buyer inquired with neighbours who revealed to her the owner of the stand lived in the UK.

Complainant then filed a report at ZRP Ruwa police station.

She later managed to lure the two to meet her in Macheke.

The duo was found in possession of Marare's national identity card and forged copy of Deeds of Transfer.