South Africa: Big Push for Unity to Grease the Electioneering Wheels, but the Factions Simmer On

analysis

The governing ANC's 'Let's grow South Africa together' pitch for votes in the 2019 elections came at the end of a week that heavily proclaimed renewal and unity. But unity can be a double-edged sword: It may allow for more functional, cohesive ANC governance, but also holds the potential for damaging compromises. It's a fine balancing act that teeters on the brink of coming unstuck at any given time.

The Moses Mabhida Stadium was packed for Saturday's ANC "people's plan for a better life" manifesto launch spectacle. There had been no booing of President Cyril Ramaphosa -- neither at the stadium nor any of the pit stops in a more than week-long campaign trail across KwaZulu-Natal.

It was always going to be tricky in this, the largest ANC province that had, on the whole, had preferred the 2017 Nasrec national conference losing party presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. But the hard, behind-the-scenes work to ensure all went off smoothly had paid off. The motto of unity emerged as sufficiently persuasive to at least temporarily set aside factional interests.

Right now, the ANC is taking its wins where it can. Its manifesto showcases the governing party as one which delivered on,...