South Africa: Writing the 2019 Election - On Manifestos and Milquetoast - and a Hat Tip to FW De Klerk

analysis

Julius Malema's face will adorn every piece of election propaganda - across the country - for national and provincial leadership positions. This imitates the personality cult of totalitarian and despotic leaders across time. As has become customary, the EFF remains somewhat consistent with the practices of the Italian fascists who presented Benito Mussolini's face across all platforms.

While smallanyana political parties are springing up around the country, "The Big Three" -- the ANC, EFF and DA -- are revving up their propaganda machinery, and presenting their manifestos for the 2019 election. It has, so far, been rather underwhelming, with the slight caveat that the ANC under Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be making progress in KwaZulu-Natal -- the stronghold of Jacob Zuma.

It is probably unfair to other small parties to call the EFF a "big" party. In the last election, the toddling EFF received a mere 6% of the vote. That is a fact, and no amount, of self-aggrandisement, can change that. The EFF has been the loudest voice in South African politics over the past two years. This can probably be explained by the fact that as an infant party, it gets a lot of media coverage and public...