Nigeria: Buhari May Not Handover If Defeated, Wike Alleges

Government Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari might not relinquish power if defeated in next month's Presidential poll.

Wike at a thanksgiving service at the end of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt, said his hunch about the President was informed by perceived "illegal actions of the Buhari's administration."

He flayed Federal Government for targeting the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, over "concocted charges." saying the development was both intended to intimidate the judiciary ahead of the elections and targeted at the Niger Delta same way former President Jonathan was muzzled.

He said, "The law is clear. You can't try any judge except the National Judicial Council, NJC, approves. They know they cannot try the CJN, but all they are doing is to cause embarrassment, put fear in all the judges.

"An Attorney General will sit and file such charges against the CJN one month to general election. What kind of crisis are they setting up? They want to cause crisis in the judiciary and think everyone should keep quiet?

"Since 1960 of Nigeria's independence, a Niger Delta person became President for the first time in 2011. The entire country ganged up against him, gave excuses and denied us a second term."