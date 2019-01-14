14 January 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Justice Onnoghen Absent As Asset Declaration Trial Starts At CCT

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Justice Walter Onnoghen.
By Evelyn Okakwu and Samuel Ogundipe

Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria due to be arraigned for alleged false assets declaration charges, was absent in cour when his trial commenced on Monday morning.

Danladi Umar, the Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, called Mr Onnoghen's case at about 10:08 on Monday, and the chief justice was absent.

Wole Olanipekun, a senior Nigerian lawyer who is leading a team of 46 other senior lawyers to enter defence for the chief justice, began by challenging the jurisdiction of the case.

"You have to first determine whether you have the jurisdiction to try this matter," Mr Olanipekun said to the tribunal chairman.

Mr Olanipekun said Mr Onnoghen has not been indicted by the National Judicial Council as legally required of serving judges before his matter was picked up by the tribunal following a petition filed by a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr Olanipekun also said Mr Onnoghen was not given enough time to prepare for his arraignment before being summoned by the tribunal.

More on This

Saraki, Dogara Call for Caution in CJN Onnoghen's Trial

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have spoken on the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.