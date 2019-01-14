South Africa: Suv Rolls Leaving Two Dead, Two Injured

Bloemfontein — Two people were killed and two others injured when an SUV rolled off the N6, approximately 15km outside of Bloemfontein in the Free State, yesterday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13h20 to find an SUV lying on its side off in the veld. Two men were found lying a short distance away from the vehicle while two other men were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two men, believed to have been ejected from the vehicle, and found that they had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

The two other men walking around on the scene were assessed and found to have sustained only minor injuries.

The men were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Life Rosepark Hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.