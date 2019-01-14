14 January 2019

South Africa: Controversial Dancer Zodwa Wabantu Not Ready to Leave The Game!

Zodwa Wabantu
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — If you were thinking Zodwa Wabantu was about to hang up her dancing shoes - then you're wrong.

The vosho queen is still around to give the people what they want.

According to TsishaLIVE, the body positive dancer is not calling it quits as yet, as clients are still clamouring for her show.

"There is a lot of interest and the bookings are still coming. We are working on other shows both here and overseas but I will always go where the people want me," said Zodwa.

The Durban socialite and entertainer had announced in 2017 that she will "bow out" of the entertainment industry at the end of January 2019 to become a farmer. But now with only three weeks till month end, Zodwa has put retirement plans on hold to secure the bag. Too bad for those who were looking forward to seeing her in farming gear.

Zodwa has pushed her retirement plans to 2020.

