Cameroon: Appointment of Dion Ngute As PM - CPDM NW Elite Extend Congratulations

They paid a visit to the Prime Minister on January 10 at his residence to congratulate him on his appointment and share in his joy.

North West bigwigs of the Cameroon People's Democratic Party (CPDM) on January 10, 2019 visited the Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute to extend their congratulations to him while thanking the Head of State for appointing someone who has spent part of his political career in the North West and with North Westerners. The visit was headed by Senator Regina Mundi who read out the congutulatory message and was accompanied by a host of members of government, CPDM members of parliament and traditional rulers from the region.

While pledging their full support and collaboration to the new PM, they called on him to be very courageous in his tasks. "We have the honour to congratulate you on your most deserved appointment as PM following the presidential decree of January 4. We thank the President for using his wisdom and high sense of judgment for choosing such as astute as PM. We pray on you to find time at your earliest convenience to visit your hometown of Bamenda," partly reads the message. Senator Regina Mundi pleaded with the PM to act as a messenger and the voice of the people.

In his reaction, Chief Dr Dion Ngute expressed his gratitude and feeling of satisfaction. He noted that a greater part of his political career was spent in the North West Region either through concertations, visits or brainstorming in which he received the best collaboration from the elite. He promised to visit the North West Region as often as possible. "I feel I am with my family. I have a story linking myself to you all (referring to the elite)," he stated. He equally used the occasion to thank his predecessor (Philemon Yang) whom he described as a distinguished gentleman. "He was a very formal gentleman. I served under him for nine years and it's indeed a privilege for me to take over this mantle from him," he said.

The Director of Cabinet, Paul Ghogomu said the objective of the visit was to thank God and the President of the Republic while congratulating the PM on his appointment. He said the appointment of Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is a deserved one because everybody has seen him working diligently for the nation in which ever position he was assigned. Dance groups from the North West sang songs of praise and joy celebrating his appointment