Cameroon: Lionesses Donate Equipment to ANAFOOT

Some players of the national women's football team donated sports equipment to ANAFOOT football training centre on Thursday January 10, 2019

It was an exceptional day at the headquarters of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) in Ngousso, Yaounde, on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The event was the handing over of sports equipment to the officials of ANAFOOT by some players of the national women's football team, the Indomitable Lionesses. The equipment included training bibs, balls and jerseys, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu hailed the Lionesses for their efforts in the promotion of women football in the country. He assured them that ANAFOOT will make good use of the equipment to train the younger ones. He equally promised that within six years Cameroon will have good players and perhaps more talented players.

Carl Enow Ngachu used the occasion to announce that plans are underway for the creation of a partnership between ANAFOOT and the Rail Football Academy founded by Indomitable Lionesses forward, Gaëlle Enganamouit.

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene on behalf of the team said the donation was to give their support to the first batch of 50 boarders of the ANAFOOT football training centre in Mbankomo. She expressed hope that next time all the players of the national women's team will be present. The donation was an initiative of nine players of the national women's football team.

They are Gaëlle Deborah Enganamouit, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Augustine Ejangue Siliki, Nchout Ajara Njoya, Isis Sokeng, Grace Ngock Yango, Falone Mefoumetou, Manie Christine Patience and Raissa Feudjio. The objective of the donation is to assist the ANAFOOT in its mission of training the youth in the practice of high level football.