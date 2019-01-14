Cameroon: 2019 Elite 1, 2, Championship in Two Pools

The board meeting of the Cameroon Professional Football League which took place in Yaounde on Friday January 11, 2019, outlined the modalities for the competition.

It is now certain that the 2019 national football championships will effectively kick off on January 26, 2019 in the country. This was one of the major outcome of a board meeting of the Cameroon Professional Football League (LPFC) that took place in Yaounde on Friday January 11, 2018.

The board meeting which was the first for this year was presided at by the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League, Pierre Semengue. Speaking at the opening, Pierre Semengue congratulated the Second Vice President, Gabriel Mbairobe who was recently appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. He also expressed hope that the new sports season will kick off smoothly for the benefit of the Cameroon sports movement.

At the end of the deliberations, the members came up with a number of resolutions in relationship with the functioning of the next national football season. According to the resolutions taken the national championship will resume on January 26, 2019 for the League One and January 30, 2019 for League Two in order to respect international calendar. The competition will be played in two pools in both leagues. League One will have nine teams per group and League Two will have seven teams in one group and eight in the other group.

The Professional football League will equally count on subvention from the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). The board also adopted the rules and regulations of the national championship for 2018-2019 season, among others. The final resolutions of the board meeting will be made public in the General Assembly of the LPFC in the days ahead.