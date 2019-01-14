14 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Bishop Lavis Gangster Arrested With an Unlicensed Firearm

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

With gang violence and associated crimes in our sights, members of Operation Thunder conducted a search operation in Bishop Lavis on Saturday evening which landed a 23 year old man behind bars for being in possession of a 9mm pistol without a serial number and 16 rounds of ammunition. The suspect, with links to a local gang in the area is due to make a court appearance in Bishop Lavis this morning to face a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen KE Jula said that the days are numbered for those responsible for the violence in the gang affected areas of this province.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.