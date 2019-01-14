South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested Shortly After an Off Duty Police Officer Was Killed in Gugulethu

press release

Western Cape: To ensure that offenders are brought to book, police officers were deployed in the Gugulethu area last night following an incident where an off duty constable was shot and killed, which led to the arrest of two suspects. At around 21:00 the 35 year old constable stationed at Disa Court Bishop Lavis was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at a spaza shop in the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu. In search of the suspects, our members followed up leads which resulted in the arrest of two suspects aged 26 and 36. Their accomplices and the firearm used in the murder are still being sought by our investigators.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen KE Jula welcomed the swift arrest of the suspects and warned that serious and violent crimes in this province will be tackled with all our resources to bring an end to the crime spree of criminals who has no regard for the life of others.

Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Athlone on a charge of murder.